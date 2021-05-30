HAUPT, Dorothy Louise "Dottie"



Dorothy "Dottie" Louise Haupt, 96 formerly of Trotwood, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was born October 2, 1924, in New Bremen, Ohio, to Irvin and Mahalia (Luedeke) Fark who preceded her in death, also preceding her was her beloved husband of 45 years, Theodore "Bud" Haupt in 1991, brother David Fark and sister Druce Hamilton. Dottie leaves to cherish her memory, her son James David "JD" (Joyce) Haupt of Bradenton, FL, daughters Sue Haupt of Miamisburg, Haley (John) Pitts of Centerville; grandchildren Christopher and Rachael Haupt, Brianna Pitts. Also surviving are her sister Beverly Copp of Zionsville, IN, sister-in-law Dot Fark of Eldorado, OH, several nieces and nephews. Dottie



retired from Winter's Bank after 25+ years where she was a bookkeeper and had also worked at Rikes in housewares. She was a 1942 graduate of New Bremen High School and was the 1942 New Bremen Festival Queen. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and entertaining at home. She had been an active member of Trotwood United Church of Christ, had been a



volunteer for Choices. There will be a visitation, at Kindred



Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Tuesday, June 1, starting at 11:00 am, followed by services at 12:00 pm with Pastor Jay McMillen presiding. Dottie will be entombed in Royal Oak Mausoleum next to her beloved Bud. Contributions in



memory of Dottie may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

