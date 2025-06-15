Haugen, Halver



Halver Haugen, 94, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, June 12th, 2025 at home, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Denver, CO on March 14, 1931. Halver is survived by his beloved family, his son, Steven Lee Haugen; sister-in-law, Beverly I. Woodard; his beloved seven grandchildren, Michael Eric Ricketts, Sean (Brittany) Arnold, Leah Arnold (Carl Jones), Sasha (Joseph) Means, Sonya Haugen, Sarina (Dustin) Rhoades and Savanah Haugen; and fifteen great grandchildren, Madison, Scarlett, and Juliette Means, Lilia and Micah Jones, Macey Miles, Conor Mack, Kinley Spurlock, Rhett Smith, Emma, Eleanor and Earl Rhoades, Graham, Denver and Ryleigh Arnold. Also survived by his beloved nieces, Vicky Williams & Paula Balafas; and nephews, Robert (Vickie) Haugen, Troy (Terri) Woodard & Mark Woodard. He was preceded in his death by his father, Andrew Haugen; mother, Ella Volden; daughter, Karen Cordes; brothers, sisters and brother-in-law, Ella McCarthy, Clarence Haugen, Raymond Haugen, Esther Balafas, Robert Haugen and Billy Woodard; niece, Georgie Balafas. Halver appreciated the daily loving care, compassion and assistance he continued to receive after his wife s passing from his family caregivers, his son, Steven L Haugen, his granddaughters, Sonya L Haugen, Sarina L Rhoades and Savanah Haugen. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Pat Piccioni Foundation. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



