Hatton, Charles Joseph "Chuck"



Hatton, Charles "Chuck" Joseph age 84 of Tipp City, Ohio passed away Sunday January 14, 2024. He was born January 27, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio to Walter and Florence {Stroup} Hatton. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Paul Hatton, Carl Hatton, Martha Rawlings and Nancy Stubbs. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years; Dianna {Monnin} Hatton, children; Christine (Carl) Groeschen of Wilmington, North Carolina, Jill (Todd) Smith of Tipp City, Ohio, Karen Jess of Tipp City, Ohio, Joe (Danielle) Hatton of Las Vegas, Nevada and Brenda (Rob) Groeschen of Loveland, Ohio and sister; Linda (Roger) Hagerman of Centerville, Ohio. Also surviving are grandchildren; Ashley (Caleb) Flynn, Kayla (Matthew) Keyt, Samantha (Gibson) Pyper, Jacob Groeschen, Carlie Groeschen, Mindy (Josh) Delver, Luke (Megan) Terrell, Brooke (Cam) Wombold, Nick (Paige) Hatton, John Hatton, Annie Groeschen, Jackie Groeschen and Molly Groeschen, great grandchildren; Alyssa, Ava, Madelyn, Elizabeth, Knox, Nash, Theo, Emmett, Reed, Braylee, Skylar, Everleigh and Weston and his beloved 11 year old dog; Reese.



Chuck retired from Delco Moraine after 43 years as a Tool Maker. He was known as a fixer, helper, someone who always looks out for others, and a family man true to the end. He enjoyed gardening, planting flowers and pheasant hunting with bird dogs and friends. Chuck's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he adored with all of his heart. Chuck will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 19, 224 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Father Andrew Smith, Celebrant. The family suggests anyone wishing to make memorial contribution in Chuck's honor to please consider, In Return, 6855 Cornell Rd., Blue Ash, Ohio 45242 or online at www.inreturn.org or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, 3230 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy, Ohio 45373. Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, Tipp City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbaylif.com.



