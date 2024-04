Hatfield, Sheila Kay "Windy"



Sheila Kay " Windy" Hatfield, age 75, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on 04/24/2024. She was born on 12/20/1948 in Welch, WV to the late Buel and Reva (nee: Highley) Hatfield. Aside from parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Hatfield. She is survived by her brother, Ray Shrout as well as numerous extended family and close friends. There will be no services held per her request.



