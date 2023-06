Hatfield (Lunsford), Patricia Ann "Patty"



Age 58, of London, OH, passed away June 22, 2023. A celebration of Patty's life will be held from 5-7 PM Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home, London, OH.



