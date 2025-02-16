Hatas, Jamie Christine



Jamie C. Hatas passed away on January 18, 2025 following a years-long struggle with cancer and the adverse effects of treatment , she was 46. She was born June 16, 1978 at Kettering Hospital and lived in Xenia until the family moved to their current residence at 6150 New Carlisle Pike in 1983. Jamie was a 1996 graduate of Tecumseh High School and attended Miami University, Wright State University, and Gibbs College in Norwalk Ct. She is survived by her parents James and Kathleen Hatas, sister Kelly and sister-in-law Natalie Wilson of Athens Oh, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by grand parents Thomas and Patricia Creps, Charles and Irene Hatas and aunt Kathleen Decsman. The family wishes to thank the medical professionals from Springfield Regional Medical Center, Kettering Hospital, Soin Medical Center, Grandview Hospital, Kettering ER in Springfield, and especially the ER team and staff at Miami Valley Hospital and the James Cancer Research Center surgeons and staff in Columbus for their valiant efforts. Jamie's wit, generosity, artistic talent, and love of family, her dog Gunner and especially the Ohio State Buckeyes will be sorely missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the James Cancers Research Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.



