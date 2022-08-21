HASS, Patricia and Jonathan







HASS, Patricia Anne "Patty" &



Jonathan Michael "Jon"



Patricia 'Patty' Anne Haas, age 66 of West Alexandria, OH, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Centerville, OH. She was born August 27, 1955, at WPAFB, OH, to Anita (Stahlheber) Deleranko and the late Eugene J. Deleranko. Patty was a 1973 graduate of Fairborn Park Hills, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Special Education from Wright State University. Patty shared a love for music with her husband Mike and son Jon; and always had pets to love and enjoy. She was devoted to her family and a real trooper supporting her husband Mike's career. Patty could laugh so loud and carry on a conversation all night; and she really got a kick out of hosting Halloween parties. She was preceded in death by her dad; husband Mike; and only child Jon. She is survived by her mother Anita; brothers David (Cheryl) Deleranko and William (Jean) Deleranko, and sister Florence (Greg Garetson) Deleranko. Patricia is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends, especially Amy Thompson, her best friend and caregiver for many years. Unfortunately, Patricia lost her only child, Jonathan "Jon" Michael Haas, recently on May 26, 2022, in Milwaukee, WI. Jon was 37 years of age and lived in Milwaukee. He was born July 6, 1984, in Xenia, OH, to the late Michael and Patricia Haas (who passed away recently on July 31, 2022). Jon was a graduate of Beavercreek High School and the University of Cincinnati. Jon was an accomplished musician, and had a brilliant mind and curiosity for most any subject. He is survived by his maternal grandmother Anita (Stahlheber) Deleranko; uncles David (Cheryl) Deleranko and William (Jean) Deleranko; and aunt Florence (Greg Garetson) Deleranko. Jonathan is also survived by other relatives and many friends. A combined visitation and memorial service for Patricia and Jonathan will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Visitation will be held at 12:00 noon with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 70 E. Dayton Street, West Alexandria, OH, with Pastor Daniel Mershon officiating. Burial of cremains will follow at Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria, OH. Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Alexandria is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to honor Patty and Jon's struggle with Huntington's Disease can be made to: Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. For more information on Huntington's Disease visit www.hdsa.org. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.