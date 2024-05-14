HASFORD, Julie A.



HASFORD, Julie A., 56, of Vandalia, passed away May 8, 2024 in her home. She was born June 8, 1967 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Charles E. and Charlotte (Fogarty) Hasford. She was a 1985 graduate of Catholic Central High School and graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor degree in business. She is survived by her mother, Charlotte Fogarty, Springfield; her father, Charles Hasford, New Mexico; one brother, Christopher Hasford; one niece, Chelsea Hasford and one nephew, Dillon Hasford. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents. A graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery and announced at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com