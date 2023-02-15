HARVEY, Robin Sue



Age 79, of West Carrollton, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Robin was born June 16, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Wayne and Vera Wall. She graduated from Sinclair Nursing School in 1988 and continued on with her Nursing Career at Greene Memorial Hospital where she retired in 1996. Although retired, nursing was one of her passions and she never stopped helping the people she loved the most. Her other passion was cooking! She spent years volunteering for The Shriners making candy, and she even started her own restaurant with a friend. Her family knows her best for her home-cooked meals and truly believe that no one can fill those shoes. You could always catch Robin with a cookbook within a few feet from her. When she wasn't in the kitchen dicing or cooking she enjoyed working in her sewing room, sewing whatever needed to be done from costumes to quilts. More than that, she loved her husband, The Old Man. They celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on February 7th. Robin was truly a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her loving husband Harlan Thomas Harvey; daughter Laura (Brian) Rader; sons, John (Carolyn) Harvey and Daniel (Tracy) Harvey; four grandchildren Nathan (Jessica) Harvey, Autumn Harvey, Alexis (Leanna) Harvey, and Devyn Harvey; great-grandchildren Levi Harvey and Scarlett Harvey; sister Patricia Kingery; many nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members. Robin was preceded in death by JoAnne Browning, Mary Hall, Thomas Wayne "Tommy" Dewayne "Sonny" Wayne Vera Rosemary. A gathering of family and friends 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial David's Cemetery. Memories and words of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

