Harvey, Guy P



Guy P. Harvey, age 69 of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at Grandview Hospital. He was born May 20, 1953 to the late Viola and Vince Harvey. Guy was preceded in death by his parents and his step-son, Tommy Martz. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathie Harvey; his children, Nicole (Tom) Mills, Jarred (Nicole) Harvey and Sheila (Larry) O' Neal; his sister, Francine (Bud) Bunn; his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his special friends, JD and Richard Skelton. Visitation will be held Monday, April 24, 2023 from 4:30pm to 6:00pm. A celebration of life will follow at 6:00pm, all at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424.

