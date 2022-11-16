HARTMAN, Guy Lee
Guy Lee Hartman, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away November 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec 24, 1949, to Charles and Barbara Lee Hartman.
He served in the Navy from November of 1969, to October of 1973. After nearly 35 years in the workforce, Guy retired from Harrison Radiator/Delphi, in May of 2004. Throughout Guy's life, he never stopped learning. He earned his single-engine pilot license, HVAC installation/repair certification, and was a seasoned tool and die worker. He loved operating and tinkering on cars, trucks, boats, and motorcycles. During his retirement years, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two sons and grandchildren, whom he was exceptionally proud of. When he wasn't spending time with his family or watching Nick play soccer, he was always happy to meet with his dear friend, Miss Susanne, for a bite to eat. They just may have visited every restaurant in Toledo! He never turned down a good fish sandwich or top-shelf margarita. Guy had a sincere brightness about him, always bringing a smile to anyone he interacted with. It was amazing how comfortable people felt in his presence, always sharing random stories or secrets with him because he was so easy to talk to.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Aunt Marie and Uncle Tony Likiarthis. He is survived by his sons, Nicholas (Lisa Lorenz) Hartman, Patrick Hartman, and their mother, former wife, Barb Hartman; his brothers, Mark E. (Laura Justice) Hartman; Winfield S. (Jeanne) Hartman; Drew D. (Pam) Hartman; grandchildren, Jonathan Brug, Madison Brug, Morgan Brug, Chase Hartman and Nicholas Hartman II; and great-grandchild, Aurora Brug.
Visitation will be 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Funeral Home Information
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH
45044
