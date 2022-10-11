HARTMAN, Eric M.



42, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. He was born in Middletown on January 26, 1980, to parents, William and Patricia (Henderson) Hartman. Eric enjoyed being outdoors at the family farm, hunting and spending time at Lake Cumberland. He was a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Eric loved his family and will be greatly missed by his daughters, Laney Hartman, Sierra Hartman and Bryn Hartman; his parents, Bill and Patricia Hartman; brother, Todd (Kaley) Hartman; the mother of his 2 youngest, Stephanie Hartman; as well as many other family and friends. Memorial service will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 212 S. Broad St., Middletown, with Pastor Michelle Terry officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation National Headquarters, ATTN: Financial Operations, 733 Third Ave, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 - OR - NAMI Butler County, 5963 Boymel Dr., Fairfield OH 45014. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

