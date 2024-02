Hartman, Donna L.



Donna L. Hartman age 96 of New Carlisle passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2024. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, from 10AM - 11AM at North Hampton Community Church where a funeral will be held at 11AM. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.trostelchapman.com





