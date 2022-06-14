HARTMAN, Billy V. "Kip"



Billy V. Hartman, "Kip," age 67 of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022. He was born January 1, 1955, in Bluefield, West Virginia. He is preceded in death by his



biological father, Billy Victor Cooper; mother, Janice Faye Hartman; father, Richard



Hartman; daughters, Brooklyn D. Hartman, Brogan L.



Hartman; brother-in-law,



Jeffrey Lee Sanders; and niece, Marcy Rose Hartman. Kip is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Lisa; brother, Mark (Patty) Hartman of Clarksville, TN; sisters, Sharon (William "PeeWee") Daniels of Cool Ridge, WV and Karen (Bryan) Rowe of Hanover, WV; children, Justin (Mandy) Tinch of



Cincinnati, OH, and Amanda Tinch (Paul) of Miamisburg, OH; sister-in-law, Renee' (Marvin) Bowling of Miamisburg, OH;



nieces and nephews, Nicky Lynn (James) Hull, Michael (Jen) Hartman, Ryan (Jodie) Vest, Erik (Amanda) Daniels, Courtney (Joe) Lilly, Sarah (Dakota) Rawls, Danielle (Devan) Hesson, Carley Bowling, Cole (Alicia) Sanders, Logan Sanders; beloved dogs, Sebastian, Sophie, Scout, and Shiloh; as well as



numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to their Gamewell Drive Family, The Dupps Company, Pastor Tim Baker and wife, Lisa, very special uncle Darrell and aunt Ruby and special friends, Ron and Sylvia Williams. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm, with Pastor Tim Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation



to Servant Ministries (154 E. Warren St., Germantown,



OH 45327), in Kips memory. To share a memory in the family guestbook please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

