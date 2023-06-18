Hartley (Simmons), Virginia Ann "Vicky, Ginny"
Hartley, Virginia "Vicky" "Ginny" Ann (Simmons), age 93, passed away Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 at her residence in St. Leonard's Community. She was born August 1st, 1929 in Piqua, Ohio.
The family has planned a Life Celebration Memorial Visitation for July 15th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dayton Peace Museum (online at https://peace.museum/support/ or by mail 101 N. Ludlow St., Dayton, OH 45402). You are welcome to extend your condolences, plant a tree and share a photo or memory on her Book of Memories at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.
