Hartleb, NaDeen

Hartleb (Kennedy), NaDeen



Age 90, of Hamilton, Ohio died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Hamilton on September 30, 1932, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Haley) Kennedy. She was a graduate of Hamilton High School. NaDeen married Dan C. Hartleb in Hamilton on September 27, 1958 and he preceded her in death on April 5, 2014. She had been employed as a clerk secretary at Proctor and Gamble. She was a long time member of St. John United Church of Christ and now attended Grace United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Beth Hartleb of Hamilton and Dan S. (Gina) Hartleb of Champaign, Illinois and two loving grandchildren, Zakary D. Hartleb and Haley N. Hartleb; also survived by several nieces and nephews and with special care from Ann (Scott) Scrimizzi and Sally Ortolf. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N .W. Washington Blvd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Dr. John H. Lewis officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. The family expresses their thanks to Hospice of Hamilton and Home Helpers Home Care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed American Heart Assoc., 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227 or Illinois Baseball Dugout Club, 1700 S. 4th Street, Champaign, Il 61820,. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneral home.com

