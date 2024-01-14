Hartings, Mary Jean

Hartings (Uhlenhake), Mary Jean



Mary Jean Hartings, age 79, passed away on 12/31/2023. She was born on 11/19/1944 to the late Bernard and Cleo Uhlenhake. Mary is preceded in death by 2 daughters, Lori Hartings and Julie Guy (Dave - who survives); her sister, Carol Bauer (Carl - who survives); and nephew, Doug Uhlenhake. Mary is survived by a daughter, Angela (Tom) Sampson; a brother Jim (Ronda) Uhlenhake; and a sister, Connie (Chris) Chatterton. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and close friends. A Memorial mass will be held at 11am on 01/17/2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dayton with calling hours to start after 10am. Mary's memory will live on in hearts of those who knew her.



