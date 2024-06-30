Hart, Denis L.



age 91, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2024. A visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30am on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Parish with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at noon. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream of the Mass will be available via St. Albert's website. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio Hospice of Dayton, especially Nurse Robin, and Homewell Home Care for all the compassionate care they provided Denis and Ann. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



