Harrison, Richard G. "Dick"



of Washington Twp., OH, passed away on February 7, 2024. Dick was born on June 20, 1938 to the late George and Verona Harrison in Dayton, OH. He graduated from Patterson Co-op High School. He served our country in the Ohio Air National Guard. Dick retired from General Motors after 35 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Kay Harrison (Zinkiewicz); daughter, Kim (Davy) Antenucci; son, David (Kelly) Harrison; grandchildren, Jennifer Harrison, Christopher Harrison, Alex (Anna) Harrison. Family will greet friends and relatives from 10:30-11:30am on Friday Feb 16 at Incarnation Church, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30am at the church. Burial in Calvary cemetery. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Richard "Dick" Harrison, please visit our flower store. Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.



