Harrison, Nancy

Nancy Price "Nonny" Harrison, 97, died Friday, July 21, 2023 at Ohio Living Mt Pleasant Retirement Community. She was born in Charlevoix, Michigan on July 28, 1925 to parents Ralph and Ida (Harbers) Price. She grew up in the small town of Ironton, Michigan where she began her school years in a one room schoolhouse, graduated from Charlevoix High School and Denison University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. While at Denison, she met Bill Harrison and they were married at the Ironton Church in 1948. Nonny embraced life in Middletown and was very active in many social and philanthropic organizations including Phi Beta Psi Sorority, Ms. Mutual Investment group and the Current Events Group, where she just recently relinquished her position as Historian. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church for over 50 years and the Monroe United Methodist Church, served as a Charity Ball Chairman for the Middletown Hospital and was one of the first females to be asked to sit on the board of the Middletown YMCA. Nonny and Bill shared a love of music, sports and travel, visiting all 50 states and every continent except Antartica which she always regretted. They easily made new and lifelong friends as they pursued their adventures. She was a loving mother to her two sons, Tom and Dave and encouraged outdoor activities and camping trips from Colorado to New England. She delighted in introducing her 4 grandchildren to new experiences and was often on the sideline of many tennis matches and band performances and most recently for her great grandsons' theatrical performances. Most of all Nonny enjoyed her summers in her beloved Michigan, entertaining and reconnecting with friends and family. She and Bill made the move to Mt Pleasant over 20 years ago and often joked it was like being back in college with their friends. The family is most grateful for the care the staff has provided over the years. Nonny is survived by her sons, Thomas W. (Shelly) Harrison & David A. (Karen) Harrison; grandchildren, Emma Beckett, David W. (Beth) Harrison, Libby (Ben) Geelan & Katie Harrison; and great grandchildren, Harrison and Ivy Beckett, Gwen Geelan, Lucy, William and James Harrison. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Mary H. Kittredge Chapel at Mt Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, with Reverend Jeffery Motter and Chaplain Jennell Rue officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ironton Congregational Church, 3582 Washington St., Charlevoix, Michigan 49720. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



