HARRISON, Kimberly Sue "Kim"



Age 50, of Huber Heights, passed away on April 16, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 15, 1970, the daughter of Sue Brewer. She was preceded in death by her grandparents,



Clifford and Grace Tinkham; her uncle, Daniel Younce; and her dear friend, Kitty. Kim is survived by her loving mother, Sue (Richard) Brewer; her sister, Debbie (Phillip Evans)



Harrison; nephews, Dustin (Rachel) Harrison and Joshua



Harrison; great-nephew, Issac Cardenas; god-daughter,



Jay'cianah Hopson; aunt, Pat Younce; cousins, Ryan (Jamie) Younce and Melissa (Darrin) Keagy; her furbaby, Maggie; and many other loving friends and family. She was currently a member of the Garden Court Nursing Home staff and had previously worked for many years with Friendship Village Community. Kim devoted her life to serving the Senior



community. She always wanted to make sure the residents were able to live their life to the fullest and were treated with the utmost respect. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with her Mom and other friends and she loved to cook and try new recipes. Kim also loved the Arts and Theater. She always attended shows at the Schuster Center, the Lion King was her favorite show. Kim was an avid fan of Harry Potter and



Mickey Mouse, and she passed that love of Harry Potter down to her god-daughter, Jay. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone, no questions asked. Kim will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Donations may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm-3:00 pm, on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 3:00 pm, with Chaplain Gary W. Sollenberger officiating. To share a memory of Kim or to leave a special message for the family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com