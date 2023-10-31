Harrison, Esther Sue



Esther Sue Harrison, 71 of Hamilton, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. Esther was born on November 2, 1951 to Willis and Nora (nee Smith) in Clay County, KY. In 1973, she married her high school sweetheart Rick Harrison and was employed as a bus driver for Fairfield City schools for over 38 years. Esther is predeceased by her parents; brother Delbert Hubbard and sister Chelsie Ponder. She is survived by her loving husband Rick; two sons Chris (Buffie) Harrison, Jeremy (Glory) Harrison; brother Carl (Chrissy) Hubbard and sister Joyce Wells; seven grandchildren Chris Harrison, Lyndon Harrison, Briana Wilkie, Austin Harrison, Nathan Barker, Ryan Barker and Brett Harrison and one great-granddaughter Quinn Wilkie. Esther also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends. Visitation will be held Friday, November 3, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield, OH from 11 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 pm with Pastor Josh Willis, Pastor Tyler Green and Pastor Elby Harrison officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to AutismSpeaks.org.



Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

