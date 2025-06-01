Harris, Wanda

HARRIS (Parsons), Wanda



Wanda Parsons Harris, 96, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2025. A lifelong Dayton resident, she was born to Dr. James A. Parsons Jr. and Blanche Arnold Parsons.



A 1946 graduate of Roosevelt High School, Wanda earned a Bachelor's in Music from Northwestern University in 1950. A gifted pianist, she played with the Dayton Philharmonic for 32 seasons and taught music at Wright State University.



Wanda also brought leadership to the business world as Head of Personnel at Hewitt Soap Company, retiring in 1991 after earning recognition for her exemplary service.



A devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, she nurtured her five children in the arts and created a home filled with warmth and creativity. She remained active in her community and found spiritual renewal later in life through the Sisters of Faith circle.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Anne Parsons Shipp, and her son Paul B. Harris III. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Paul B. Harris Jr.; daughters Karen, Joy, and Marianna; son David; and many friends, neighbors, and former students.



Wanda will be remembered for her grace, wisdom, and the beauty she brought into the lives of others.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra or St. Vincent de Paul Society. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



