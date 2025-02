Stefhan V. Harris Sr. Sunrise 1/31/1971 Sunset 2/20/1999



Dear Stef, 26 years ago, you were taken from us. We love, we miss, we cry, same as the same you died. But God is our refuge and strength and we love and miss you with each passing day.



Love, Mama, Dad, Duane Sr., Stef Jr. & Sonya



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com