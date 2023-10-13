Harris, Nicholas Gus "Nick"



Nicholas (Nick) G. Harris, 96, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of June 20, 2023 in Hospice care at Bethesda Baptist Hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida.



Nick was born in Passaic, N.J., the only child born to Gus Harris and Sarah Edwards Harris. He grew up in Frostburg, Maryland where his father was a successful restaurant owner/operator and so as you can imagine, had a very happy childhood. Nick was very outgoing, even at an early age, and made many friends. His parents instilled in him the importance of learning, hard work, duty and faith which he endeavored to pursue his entire life.



Nick graduated from Beall High School (1944), Frostburg, Maryland where he played basketball, soccer, baseball and sang in the choir. Since he was only 17 when he graduated, he could not sign up for the service so he attended Virginia Military Institute in Virginia, where he studied and played on the basketball team. After his freshman year he entered military service with the United States Navy for six months until the end of WW II. Nick graduated from the University of Maryland (1950) with a degree in Marketing, and eventually obtained his MBA in 1967 from C.W. Post College (1968), now known as Long Island University.



On graduation day from the University of Maryland on February 4, 1950, Nick married Jane Bowen, his high school sweetheart and love of his life. Nick and Jane settled in Frostburg and shortly thereafter started their family. They had four daughters, Marcia (James Randas), Denise (Israel Mendoza), Nicoletti (Richard Rhoda) and Antonina (Dr. Kurt Stroebel). Life was good but Nick and Jane felt they should pursue Nick's career dreams. And so Nick's career in the corporate world began. They uprooted the family and moved to Long Island, N.Y. in 1961 where Nick had been offered a position with Republic Aviation (now Fairchild Industries). Nick's rise in the aircraft business began with Fairchild and advanced to his position as Director of Operations for the entire company. A head hunter came calling with an offer to be a Vice President of Manufacturing with Chris Craft Industries in Pompano Beach, Florida and he took it. But after working there for a year he realized his place was in the aircraft/aerospace industry. He rejoined Fairchild as Vice President of Operations in 1970. After three years the head hunters came calling again; this time with an offer to run his own company. Nick joined United Aircraft Products in Dayton, Ohio as President/CEO. He spent 17 happy years there until his retirement in 1990.



Nick was very grateful for his success and felt the need to work for and give back to the community. He was President of the Dayton Rotary, Former Chair of the National Aviation Hall of Fame, Director of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and President of the Dayton Performing Arts Fund. In 1976 he became the recipient of the City of Hope Lifetime Award for his service.



Nick and Jane were snowbirds for 12 years or so until retiring permanently to Boynton Beach, Florida where they played golf, traveled and enjoyed their now extended family to include grandchildren; and, eventually for Nick, great grandchildren. Nick was predeceased by his wife Jane (2013) and is survived by his loving daughters and their families.



A memorial service to honor Nick's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Frostburg, Maryland. Nick's ashes will be interred together with his beloved Jane's ashes at Frostburg Memorial Park immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Nick and Jane's name to The American Parkinson's Disease Association (at www.apdaparkinson.org); St. John's Episcopal Church, 52 S. Broadway, Frostburg, Md. 21532; or, Faith United Methodist Church, 6340 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, Fla. 33435.



