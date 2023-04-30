Harris, Mary Frances



HARRIS, Mary Frances, age 89, of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 at her residence. Mary was a retired Educator with Dayton Public Schools and Northmont City Schools. She was a Graduate of Stephens College, a Graduate of The University of Michigan and received her Master's Degree from Columbia University Teachers College in New York City. Mary was a member of Temple Israel for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Ramon R.; and parents, Benjamin & Ann Berinstein. She is survived by her brothers, Henry & William Berinstein of New York; daughter, Susanna "Susie" Tokasey of Centerville; son & daughter-in-law, Karl & Rhia Harris of Liberty Township; grandchildren, Brittany Tokasey, Maria (Josh) Mann, Kayley Harris; and great-granddaughter, Remi Rae Mann; and many other relatives & friends.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, May 1, 2023 at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 West Schantz Avenue with Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz officiating. After the service, the family will receive family & friends at Kohler Banquet Center, 4572 Presidential Way, for a Celebration of Life for Mary from 2 to 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in her memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.

