HARRIS, Kaylie Marie



Specialist



21 passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage,



Alaska. She was born in Springfield, on February 26, 2000. Kaylie was a proud active-duty member of the Army serving our country as a military police officer. She was actively supportive of the Equality Now movement. Kaylie grew up being a member at First Christian Church and involved in numerous activities. She loved being a member of 4H and was highly awarded for her projects. Kaylie was extremely athletic and played basketball, softball, and soccer. She will be remembered for her charismatic



attitude, amazing sense of humor, fearlessness, and most



importantly bravery. Survivors include her father and stepmother, Shawn (Jen) Harris; mother and stepfather, Carey (Jim) Harris Stickford; three siblings, Joshua, Lillian and



Josephine Harris; five step siblings, Luke, Arielle and Mark Stickford, Valerie Matson and Victoria Yocom; maternal grandparents, Bill (Dawn) Lilley and Linda (Charles) Pauley; uncle, Christopher (Zarina) Pauley She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bill Harris and Barbara Stubbs; maternal great-grandparents, Roy (Pat) Storer and Ike (Betty) Lilley. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church. Her funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m.,



Saturday, at the church. Inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, in Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

