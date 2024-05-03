Harris, Jeff

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Harris, Jeff W.

Age 54, of Centerville will be remembered for his vibrant personality and love for life. Known for his passion for sports, Jeff never missed a game, particularly supporting Ohio State, the Reds, and any team his daughter, Natalie, played on. As we gather to celebrate Jeff's life, a visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, followed by Funeral Services at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Animal Resource Center of Montgomery County. For full obituary please visit www. Routsong.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Allen, Opal
3
Huffman, Shirley
4
Blanton, Avory
5
Highley, Pamela
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top