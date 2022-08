HARRIS, Demarus



Age 78, of Dayton, departed Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 6-7 PM at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Graveside service and Military Honors, 9:00 AM, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Dayton National Cemetery.



