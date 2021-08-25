springfield-news-sun logo
X

HARRIS, Crystal

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HARRIS, Crystal C.

89, of Springfield, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Crystal was born July 22, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio, to Charles N. and Opal C. (Thompson) Davis. She was employed as a private home health care nurse for many years, and later worked as a phone operator for Dwayne's Answering Service. Survivors include four children, Michael (Kay) Blaine, Sharon (Pat) Dodds, Linda (Brian) Shortland and Valerie (Ron) Powell; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and

other relatives. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Lisa and Angela Blaine; one brother, Pete Davis; and a grandson, Joshua Dodds. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10 - 11 a.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service

officiated by Rev. Sharon Dodds will be held at Ferncliff

Cemetery following the visitation.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NISBET, Dick
2
BAKER, Madonna
3
KELLY, Joan
4
FUCHS, Joanne
5
GILLAM, Evelyn
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top