Harris, Brian Keith



Brian Harris age 65 passed away on November 21,2024, after a long battle with cancer.



Visitation will be held November 30, 2024 from 2-4 pm at St. George's Episcopal Church 5520 Far Hills Avenue, 45429. Service to follow at 4:00 pm.



For full obituary refer to Tobias Funeral Home



