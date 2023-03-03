HARRIS, Annette



Age 90 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 17, 1932, the daughter of Robert V. and Helen (Cahill) Baxter.



On December 26, 1956, in St. Stephen Church, she married Donald P. Harris and he preceded her in death on July 7, 2020. Annette was a loving, caring woman who always had a smile on her face. She loved spending time with her family and friends, telling funny stories, and enjoying her garden view from her gazebo.



Survivors include her four children, Nancy Harris, Diane (Bill) Kugler, David (Betsy) Harris, and Steve Harris; eight grandchildren: Jennifer (Bob) McCurdy, Danielle (Guy) McMickle, Cindi (Tony Goins) Bowling, Kevin Harris, Ryan (Jamie) Harris, Jarrett (Taylor Caster) Kugler, Justin Kugler, Nathan Harris; six great-grandchildren: Justine, Sharon, A.J., Olivia, Allie and Megan; a brother, James Baxter.



Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Baxter.



Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00pm Sunday, March 5, 2023, in the Zettler funeral home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Monday, March 6, 2023, in the Zettler



Funeral followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Monday in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Greg Vaughn Scholarship Fund through Badin High School. Online register book available at



