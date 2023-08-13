Harrington, Paul

Harrington Jr., Paul



Paul Harrington Jr., age 59, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 7, 2023. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd, Trotwood, Ohio. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Funeral service begins at 12 pm. Arrangements entrusted to HOUSE OF WHEAT Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral