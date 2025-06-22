Harrigan, Kristann

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Harrigan, Kristann M. "Kristie"

Kristann M. Harrigan, affectionately known as Kristie, passed away on June 15, 2025, at the age of 62. Born on April 20, 1963, in Sidney, Ohio, Kristie led a life marked by resilience, dedication, and a profound commitment to education, family, and her furry companions. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Service will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com5176

