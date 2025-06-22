Harrigan, Kristann M. "Kristie"



Kristann M. Harrigan, affectionately known as Kristie, passed away on June 15, 2025, at the age of 62. Born on April 20, 1963, in Sidney, Ohio, Kristie led a life marked by resilience, dedication, and a profound commitment to education, family, and her furry companions. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Service will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



