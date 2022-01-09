HARRELL, Kimberly Ann
Age 64, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born
November 15, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late James and Charlene Marriott. Kim was
preceded in death by her
loving husband, David E. Harrell; her mother, Charlene Marriott (Combs); and her
father, James H. Marriott. She will be missed by her two daughters, Brandy N. Bernardino and Rachel L. Zaragoza. She had six siblings, Lucretia Edmonds, Butch Marriott, Donald Marriott, Ronald Marriott, Beth Addis, and Chrystal Marriott. Kim is also survived by her six grandchildren, Rosando,
Johnny, Cruz, Lila, Lily and Abraham; along with several
cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Kim was loved by everyone and she had plenty of love to give. May she rest in peace for eternity. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at 1 Clubhouse Circle, Medway, Ohio 45341. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kim's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation of Dayton or Autism Speaks. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. To share a memory of Kim or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH
45424