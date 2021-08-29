HARRAH, William Michael



Age 73, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away on July 19, 2021, peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Springfield, OH, on



January 21, 1948, to James and Alma Lee Harrah. Bill was a 1966 graduate of Springfield South High School and retired from Navistar in Springfield. Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jane (Bates) Harrah; sister Linda Harrah; brother



Thomas Harrah; niece Samantha, and nephew Symon Harrah; also sister-in-law Melinda Donnellan; nephew Brent Donnellan, and niece Megan Thole. Predeceasing Bill were his parents, and in-laws Martin and Edna Bates and niece Maribeth. Bill loved motorcycling, fishing, Florida, and his dogs. His Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 4, at 6 p.m. at Northridge United Methodist Church. In lieu of



flowers, donate to your favorite charity. In honor of Bill and due to recent outbreaks of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the family will require and provide face masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests. Save a loved one - fifty years was not long enough! Love you to the moon!

