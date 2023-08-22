Harper, Donna B.
Donna B. Harper, age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Funeral service 1 pm Friday, August 25, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am- 1 pm. Family will receive friends 12pm- 1pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.
