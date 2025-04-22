Harp, Larry David "Luke"



Larry David "Luke" Harp age 83 passed away on Good Friday, April 18, 2025. Larry was born in Middletown, Ohio on June 11, 1941, to the late Arthur and Victoria (Leichty) Harp. Larry was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1959 and was inducted into the Franklin High School Hall of Fame in 2015. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, receiving his bachelor's degree in political science. He was the starting quarterback for the Bearcats during the 1960 and 1961 seasons. He also excelled as a starting pitcher in baseball at UC. He tried out for the Dallas Cowboys and played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders for 2 years. Larry was employed in sales with Armco Steel for 28 years, retiring in 1994, and he then worked with JR Metals for 7 years. His priority was his family and because he was a very positive man, his motto was "Never Give Up". He enjoyed traveling, cruises, and animals. Larry never met a stranger and always had a joke to share; he loved his ice cream, making pies for friends & family, and a fierce competitor when playing cards. He was a "Gentleman Farmer" on his 75-Acre farm. His discipline and work ethic were exemplary as a natural born leader. Larry was preceded in death by sister, Elaine (Harp) Eversole and his nephew, Michael Evans. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Judy (Woods) Harp; his children, Holly Ford, Noelle (Webb) Simpson, Lance Harp; his stepchildren, Kimberly (Dave) Ernst, Mitchell Preston; his grandchildren, Dave (Katie) Ernst, Blake Ford, Erin (Scott) Harman, Olivia Ford, Quincy Simpson, Campbell Simpson; and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his nephew Chris (Penny) Evans and his niece Elizabeth (Mark) Fryer. A visitation for Larry will be Wednesday, April 23, 2025 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St.,Franklin, 0hio. Funeral Services will be Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery, Springboro, OH. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Franklin Athletic Department, % Brad Childers 109 E 7th St Franklin, OH 45005.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com