HARP, Jacquelyn M.



Jacquelyn M. Harp, age 82, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Hillspring of Springboro. Jacquelyn was born in Red Lion, OH, on November 29, 1940, to the late Thomas E. and Ida Lee (Hopkins) Blackburn. She was a 1958 graduate of Franklin High School. She went to attend Olivet College in Chicago, and received her degree from Miami University. Jacquelyn was an elementary teacher for many years in Franklin City Schools. She later went on to home school and opened her own private preschool, where she continued to shape the lives of children. Prior to retirement, she was the Director of Customer Service at Hurst Auto Sales in Lebanon, OH. She had a love and passion for music which included playing and teaching piano. She also sang in church and at many weddings. She is survived by her children, Holly Ford, Noelle (James) Simpson, Lance Harp; her grandchildren, Blake Ford, Olivia Ford, Quincy Simpson, Campbell Simpson; her sister, Carolyn (Fred) Hurst; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are 10am, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Fred Hurst officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Franklin Public Library Children's Department.

