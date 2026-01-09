Harold Stewart

Stewart, Harold E.



Stewart, Harold E., 79, of New Carlisle, passed away Sunday, January 4, 2026, at Vancrest of New Carlisle. Harold was born September 28, 1946, in Troy, Ohio, the son of Granville and Alma (Harvey) Stewart. After graduating from Miami East High School in 1966, he was employed at and retired from Brown Bridge Mills. He was also a faithful member of First Christian Church. Survivors include two children, Jenny (Carl) Blackson and Robert (Tootie) Stewart; three siblings, Regina (Gary) Opdyke, Heather (Chris) Monday and Martin (Nancy) Stewart; sister-in-law, Joanna Stewart; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy, in 2015; and a brother, Robert, in 2021. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 12 at 1:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church in Springfield.



