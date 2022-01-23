HAROLD, Peggy

HARROLD (Blosser), Peggy Ann



Passed into the Lord's tender care on January 17, 2022, at the age of 95 at Bethany Lutheran Village in Washington Township, Ohio. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Bob and her son Scott as well as her parents Roy and Alice (Furry) Blosser. A Lutheran Christian, Peg was also a lifelong Ohioan who created a rich life in the Dayton area.



A graduate of Stivers High School, Peggy started her career working in banking and finding a home in Kettering. A volunteer in church and in Scouting, Peggy was happiest when she was serving others, especially children and family. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by her brother Don (Darlene). Daughter Karen (Franklin) Fahrer, daughter-in-law Donna Harrold, granddaughters Nicole (Mark) Iiames,



Amanda (Nathan) Strimpel, Chelsie (Keith) Bond, Shelby



(Ryan) Gray, Morgan (Johnny) Ortez as well as great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Ethan, Ella, Brayden, Louella, Finley, Kaiden, Charlotte, Nora, Peyton, Presleigh, Paxton and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral Service 11 am Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Pastor Robert Swanson officiating. Entombment Heritage Hills Mausoleum. Friends may call from 10-11 am Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepard Lutheran Church or The Hospice of Dayton. On line condolences may be made to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com