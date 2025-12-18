Harold Emory

Emory, Harold Lamar



Harold Lamar Emory, 81, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Monday morning, December 15, 2025. He was born in Waverly, Ohio on June 20, 1944, the son of the late Ralph Vincent and Edith (McNeal) Emory. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, having been stationed in Germany (never learning a lick of the German language or how to ski). Lamar worked as a tool & die maker and engineer for McGregor Metalworking for over 40 years. He was a member of Newson Missionary Church. Lamar was never happier than when he was in his barn tinkering and he loved to get together with his family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, Rebecca A. "Becky" (Rader) Emory; their children, Jeff (Karina) Emory, Phil (Athina) Emory and Mark Emory; and grandchildren, Madison, Allison, Joseph, Mitchell, Michael, Michelle, Abigail, and Alexis. Also surviving is a brother, Charles (Ruth) Emory; sister-in-law, Karen Rader; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Vickie) Rader; aunt, Leone Drummond; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Emory. A celebration of Lamar's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 20, 2025 in Newson Missionary Church with Richard McIntosh presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private interment will be in Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Newson Missionary Church, 9310 Cowpath Rd., St. Paris, Ohio or Affinity Care of Ohio. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





