X
Dark Mode Toggle

HARNISH, RITA

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HARNISH, Rita M.

97, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023. Rita was born July 28, 1925, at her parent's home in Springfield. Rita was the daughter of Peter Guinan and his wife, Irene Porter Guinan. Rita's loving husband, Richard Harnish passed away five years ago. They were married for 71 wonderful and loving years. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Evelyn Guinan Hixon. Rita is survived by her son, Kevin Harnish and her daughter-in-law, Karen Morgan Harnish. Rita graduated from Wittenberg University and obtained a Master Degree in Library Science from Kent State University. During her career as a professional librarian, she was employed as a librarian at the Clark County Public Library, as a reference librarian at Wittenberg University and by the Clark County Bar Association as the law librarian at the Clark County Common Pleas Court. Rita was a member of the Women's Springfield Symphony Association, Women's League of Voters, Springfield Art Association and the Springfield Country Club. She enjoyed swimming, bridge playing and travel to Florida. Her love of dogs was limitless, especially her beloved Boxers. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HOUGHTLING, John
2
BETZ, Kent
3
CHILDS, Paul
4
COTTEN, Derrick
5
DeHAYS, Ronald
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top