HARNER, Patricia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HARNER, Patricia M.

Patricia M. Harner, age 81 of Waynesville, OH, passed away December 28, 2022. She was born in 1941 to Leland and Muriel Harner in Dayton, OH. After graduating from Stivers High School in 1956, she continued her education at the University of Dayton, graduating in 1960 in Education. She retired from Dayton Public Schools after 30 years as a teacher. She had a great passion for animals and especially her dogs. Ms. Harner was preceded in death by her Brothers Jack Harner (2021) and Dennis Harner (2013). She is survived by her nephew Joel Harner (Laura) of Ada, MI, and niece Amy Merlin of Carmel, IN. She will be entombed at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens in Centerville, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to SISCA the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals, or the charity of one's choice.




