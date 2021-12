HARMON, Maureen

HARMON (Stuck), Maureen



On 8 December 2021, Maureen K. (Stuck) Harmon went to be with Our Lord. She was 87. Born 19 July 1934, she was known as Grandma, Mom, Mother, Boots, and Bootsie. She was preceded in death by her parents William W. Stuck and Mary A. (Murray) Brill, her brother Bill Stuck, her loving daughter Karleen K. Welch, and grandson Benjamin Johnson. She is survived by daughters Jeri Lynn (Rick) Reddick, Mary Jo Johnson, Maureen Ann Hughes, Poetry Lynn Sayer, sons Bernard J. (Jeannie) Trame, Nicholas A. Trame, and Tony W. (Laurie) Trame, grandchildren Jill Reddick Rose, Ryan (Amy) Reddick, Jeremy Johnson, BJ Trame, Michael (Nikka) Cooley, Killeen (Kevin) DesCombes, Angela (Ryan) Trevey, Elizabeth (Logan) Reynolds, Rebecca Asher, Chalen Welch, Cayton Lindsey and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a future date.