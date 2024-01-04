Harkins, Trella

Harkins, Jr., Trella Donovan "Don" "Woody"



Trella Donovan "Don" "Woody" Harkins, Jr., 73, of Springfield, passed away January 1, 2024 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born June 28, 1950 in Springfield, the son of Dorothy Mae (Cartmell) and Trella D. Harkins, Sr. Don enjoyed cars and motorcycles and was a founding member of the Cars of Distinction Car Club. He had retired from O.S. Kelly and worked as a parts delivery driver for KOI Auto Parts. Survivors include daughter, Brandy (Thomas) Fogle; her children, Lauren, Renee, Aaron, Thomas Jr, and Britney; son, Shannon Harkins; his children, Shiyan, Alexis, Brendon, and Graicelynn; several great-grandchildren; former daughter-in-law, Caline Harkins; siblings, Deborah (Larry) Dixon, Ronald (Angelica) Harkins, Regina (Donnie) Thacker, and Mike (Janie) Harkins; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a niece, and a nephew. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with AJ Mounts officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



