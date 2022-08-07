HARDY, Jr., Thomas



Age 71, of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Monday, August 1, 2022. Thomas was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 12, 1950, to Thomas Hardy Sr. and Florence (Henson) Hardy. Thomas was a United States Army Veteran. He also worked and retired from General Motors after 30 years. Thomas was also a Freemason.



Thomas is survived by his children, Thomas and Teresa Hardy, Scott and Angie Hardy; his five grandchildren; his siblings, Joy Grey, Eunice and Alonso Wagers, and Bill and Gayle Hardy. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Thelma Smith, and his brother Lewis Hardy.



A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, August 13th at Kaden's Cove Yacht Club, 4979 Kennedy Camp Road, Trenton, OH 45067 from 12-noon until 4:00PM. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



www.browndawsonflick.com