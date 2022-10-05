springfield-news-sun logo
HARDING, Barbara

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HARDING, Barbara Yvonne "Bonni"

On September 26, 2022, Barbara (Bonni) Yvonne Harding of Dayton, passed away at the age of 75. She is survived by daughters, Monica/Nikki Young and Heather (Glenn) Parker; granddaughters Alexis (Gabriel) Bolling, Stacie Young, Summer Gasaway, Stefanie Young, and Ashley/Reece Gasaway; sister, Sarah Hudson; nephew Tom (Colleen) Perry; niece Jessica (Brian) Watson; great-nieces Destiny (Shawn) Watson and Caitlin Kavanagh; great-nephew Craig Kavanagh and a many other nieces, great-nieces and grand-nephews. The family plans for a private graveside ceremony where she will be laid to rest with her mother, Helen Plappert, and grandparents Mary and Jesse Brooks.

