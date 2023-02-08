HARDIN, Janiece Darlene



Age 94, of Lebanon, and formerly of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Otterbein Senior Life Community, Lebanon. She was born in Dayton on December 31, 1928, the daughter of John and Ann (Danford) Sarver. She was a 1947 graduate of Northridge High School. She owned and operated the Janiece Sarver Dance Studio in Northridge. She also taught dance in Vandalia, Arcanum, Greenville and Piqua. Janiece and her husband, Gene, moved to Port Charlotte, Florida where she owned Dipper Dan Ice Cream Shoppe at the Promenades Mall and also taught dance at Pat Jones Dance Studio in Port Charlotte. She moved back to Vandalia after the passing of Gene and was active at the Huber Heights YMCA with the Silver Sneakers and Line Dancing classes. She then moved to Otterbein Senior Life Community in Lebanon in 2016 where she taught line dancing until 2020.



She is survived by her son Denny (Suzy) Hardin; daughter Candy (Steve) Hegman; grandchildren Brent (Sara) Hardin, Sarah (Kevin) Moran, Eric (Emily) Hegman, Scott Hegman and Brad Hegman; and great grandchildren Gabe, Maddi, Blake, Evan, Brody, Bryce, Carter, Addison, Cooper and Logan; great-great grandchildren Ryleigh, Luke and Layton.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years Delmar E. "Gene" Hardin and her grandson John Hardin.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:30 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Janiece's memory to the Otterbein Benevolent Fund, 3855 Lower Market St., Suite 300, Lebanon, Ohio 45036. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

