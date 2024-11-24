Hardigree, Beverly Jean



Beverly Jean Hardigree, aged 87, passed away on November 18, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. Born on October 6, 1937, Beverly was a devoted wife to her late husband, Orison Hardigree, and a loving mother and grandmother. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955 and dedicated much of her life to her family as a homemaker. Beverly also contributed her time as a babysitter and a volunteer at her local library.



Known for her warmth and caring nature, Beverly cherished her time reading, fishing, and playing Bingo. She found great joy in the simple pleasures of life, such as spending time with her family and engaging in activities at her place of worship, Kettering Assembly of God.



Beverly is survived by her daughters, Terry (Joe) Eifert, Peggy (Mike) Reeser, Lori (Dave Howell) Bowling; brother, Dayne (Danita) Geyer; granddaughter, Stephanie (Joe) Allen; grandsons, Jeremy (Molly) Eifert, Jeff (Erica) Reed, Corey (Mclaine) Lehman; special niece, Crystal (Jesse) King; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orison Hardigree; son, Joseph Hardigree; daughter, Kelly and son-in-law, Terry Ryan; granddaughters, Tana Reed-Merritt, Jessica Lehman; sisters, Sharon Geyer-Brown and Peggy Geyer; and her parents, Dayne and Frances Geyer.



A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, November 25, 2024, at the Kettering Assembly of God, Youth Chapel, located at 2250 East Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45440. Beverly will be remembered for her generous spirit and her unwavering commitment to her family and community.



